76ers' T.J. McConnell: Plays six minutes in Sunday's loss

McConnell had two points (1-2 FG), two rebounds, and one assist in six minutes during Sunday's 122-97 loss to the Nets.

McConnell has earned double-digit minutes just once since recording 10 points, eight dimes, four boards, and one steal in 32 minutes back on Oct. 23 versus the Pistons, a game Ben Simmons missed due to injury. Moreover, McConnell had been a healthy scratch in consecutive contests heading into Sunday. With coach Brett Brown making a concerted effort to let rising sophomore Markelle Fultz get reps at point guard while Simmons is resting, McConnell's role (and minutes) have seemingly evaporated.