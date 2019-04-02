76ers' T.J. McConnell: Productive in limited minutes
McConnell finished with 15 points (7-10 FG, 1-1 3Pt), three rebounds, two blocks, one assist, and one steal in 17 minutes during Monday's 122-102 loss to the Mavericks.
McConnell played just 17 minutes Monday but was able to put up numbers across the board in what was a nice outing for the backup point guard. A scoring night like this doesn't come around too often and in fact, this is the most he has scored in almost three months. If Ben Simmons were to ever miss extended time, McConnell would have value in 12-team formats but at this stage even streaming him in is difficult on most nights.
