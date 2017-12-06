76ers' T.J. McConnell: Questionable for Thursday

McConnell (shoulder) is officially listed as questionable for Thursday's game against the Lakers, Derek Bodner of The Athletic Philadelphia reports.

It was reported earlier in the week that McConnell expected to make his return Thursday, so despite the questionable designation, there's still plenty of optimism he'll give it a go. However, McConnell participated in just limited basketball activities Wednesday, so there's still a chance he could be held out as a precautionary measure. Look for his status to be update once again following Thursday's morning shootaround and if he's ultimately cleared, Jerryd Bayless would likely take the biggest hit to his minutes.