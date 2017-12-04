76ers' T.J. McConnell: Questionable vs. Suns

McConnell (shoulder) is considered questionable to play Monday night against Phoenix, Keith Pompey of the Philadelphia Inquirer reports.

The designation doesn't come as much of a surprise considering McConnell has already missed the Sixers' last two games, including Saturday's win over the Pistons. Look for an update closer to game-time, but if McConnell is held out, the likes of Jerryd Bayless and Nik Stauskas would again be in line for increased minutes.