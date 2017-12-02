76ers' T.J. McConnell: Ruled out Saturday
McConnell (shoulder) will not play Saturday against Detroit, Jessica Camerato of NBC Sports Philadelphia reports.
McConnell suffered a sprained shoulder earlier in the week, and Saturday will mark his second straight absence. The Sixers appear content to handle McConnell's status on a game-to-game basis, so the guard should be considered questionable for Monday's matchup with Phoenix.
