76ers' T.J. McConnell: Ruled out Saturday

McConnell (shoulder) will not play Saturday against Detroit, Jessica Camerato of NBC Sports Philadelphia reports.

McConnell suffered a sprained shoulder earlier in the week, and Saturday will mark his second straight absence. The Sixers appear content to handle McConnell's status on a game-to-game basis, so the guard should be considered questionable for Monday's matchup with Phoenix.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories