76ers' T.J. McConnell: Scores 15 points in Friday's win
McConnell supplied 15 points (6-10 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 2-2 FT), two rebounds, two assists, and two steals in 22 minutes during Friday's 123-98 win over the Wizards.
McConnell has reaped the benefits of the last two games being blowout victories, providing quality contributions in both. With Markelle Fultz (shoulder) sidelined for at least one more contest, McConnell will continue to hold onto the primary backup point guard gig for Sunday's matchup with the Grizzlies.
More News
-
76ers' T.J. McConnell: Outshines Fultz as backup point man•
-
76ers' T.J. McConnell: Scores season-high 16 points in Saturday's loss•
-
76ers' T.J. McConnell: Plays six minutes in Sunday's loss•
-
76ers' T.J. McConnell: Hands out eight assists in Tuesday's loss•
-
76ers' T.J. McConnell: Could wind up in starting lineup•
-
76ers' T.J. McConnell: Plays 25 minutes Saturday•
-
Week 8 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Alex Barutha goes through each position to find start and sit recommendations for Fantasy Week...
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 8
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball r...
-
Fantasy Hoops Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...
-
Week 7 Waiver Wire
We go through the top options to add for Week 7 and beyond.
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 7 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country
-
Week 7 Preview: Beware of 3 on 2
Who should you start and sit for Week 7? The schedule, as usual, provides guidance.