76ers' T.J. McConnell: Scores 15 points in Friday's win

McConnell supplied 15 points (6-10 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 2-2 FT), two rebounds, two assists, and two steals in 22 minutes during Friday's 123-98 win over the Wizards.

McConnell has reaped the benefits of the last two games being blowout victories, providing quality contributions in both. With Markelle Fultz (shoulder) sidelined for at least one more contest, McConnell will continue to hold onto the primary backup point guard gig for Sunday's matchup with the Grizzlies.