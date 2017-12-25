76ers' T.J. McConnell: Scores 15 points off the bench
McConnell totaled 15 points (6-11 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 1-1 FT), five rebounds, four assists and two steals in 29 minutes during Monday's 105-98 victory over the Knicks.
McConnell saw some additional minutes, helping his side to a crucial victory Monday. JJ Redick was on a slight minutes restriction after returning from a minor hamstring concern, allowing McConnell to see some court time at the back end of the game. He should continue to ramp up his production after himself returning from a should injury two weeks ago. He is a far better player than Jerryd Bayless and will likely usurp him in the rotation, garnering some more consistent value.
