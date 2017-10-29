76ers' T.J. McConnell: Scores 15 points Saturday
McConnell scored a season-high 15 points (7-10 FG, 1-2 3PT) to go along with eight assists, four rebounds and one steal across 31 minutes in a 112-110 win Saturday against Dallas.
For the second straight game, McConnell stuffed the stat sheet while coming off of the bench. The point guard is making the most of Markelle Fultz's (shoulder) three-game absence, reaching a season-high in points (15) to go along with eight assists. McConnell looks to extend his hot streak against Houston on Monday.
