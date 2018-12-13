76ers' T.J. McConnell: Scores 17 points off bench

McConnell accrued 17 points (8-10 FG, 1-1 3Pt), four assists and two rebounds in 28 minutes Wednesday against Philadelphia.

The backup guard had an excellent shooting night Wednesday, hitting 8-of-10 shots from the field including his lone three-pointer. McConnell has reached double-figures in four of his past six games after doing it just twice in his first 17. This scoring burst has corresponded with an increase in minutes, which if it sustains, could make McConnell a worthy pickup in deeper leagues.