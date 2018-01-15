76ers' T.J. McConnell: Scores career-high 18 points
McConnell scored 18 points (8-13 FG, 1-3 3PT, 1-2 FT) to go with six rebounds, eight assists, three steals and one block in 32 minutes during Monday's 117-111 win against Toronto.
Thanks to Ben Simmons' three early fouls, McConnel played the majority of the second quarter. The guard responded by dishing out seven assists by halftime. In addition, McConnell compiled a career-high 18 points to cement an impressive outing. The reserve guard's normal role is that of spelling Simmons and taking over the point when both are on the floor. However, Monday's performance exceeded all expectations for McConnell.
