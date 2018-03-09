76ers' T.J. McConnell: Scores four points in Thursday's loss
McConnell had four points (2-4 FG, 0-1 3Pt), five rebounds, and two assists in 20 minutes during Thursday's 108-99 loss to the Heat.
McConnell hasn't reached double figures in any statistical category since he posted his first career triple-double back on Feb. 12 in a win over the Knicks. During this recent 10-game stretch, McConnell has seen more than 24 minutes just once. Moreover, he is averaging just 21.5 minutes through the first five games of March. With that being said, he could be a sneaky cheap option in daily leagues for upcoming matchups against uptempo opponents like the Nets (twice in the next week), Pacers, and Knicks.
More News
-
76ers' T.J. McConnell: Delivers triple-double in Monday's win•
-
76ers' T.J. McConnell: Leads second unit in scoring Saturday•
-
76ers' T.J. McConnell: Not on Friday's injury report•
-
76ers' T.J. McConnell: Will not play Wednesday vs. Chicago•
-
76ers' T.J. McConnell: Scores career-high 18 points•
-
76ers' T.J. McConnell: Scores 15 points off the bench•
-
Offseason preview, keeper strategy
The Fantasy Hoops season nearly over, Jeff Edgerton helps Fantasy owners prepare for the offseason...
-
Week 21 Waiver Wire
There is plenty of talent available at this late hour of the season. Alex Rikleen starts his...
-
Finding category help down stretch
Time is short, so patience has waning value. Here are players who could still be available...
-
Hoops Week 20 Stock Watch
As the Fantasy Hoops season nears its playoffs, here are the players who are making moves for...
-
Week 20 Waiver Wire: Stretch adds
Refreshed after the All-Star Break? Alex Rikleen helps you target waiver help and has key schedule...
-
Fantasy All-Star teams
With the All-Star weekend putting a pause on the action, we take a look at some of the superlatives...