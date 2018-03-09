76ers' T.J. McConnell: Scores four points in Thursday's loss

McConnell had four points (2-4 FG, 0-1 3Pt), five rebounds, and two assists in 20 minutes during Thursday's 108-99 loss to the Heat.

McConnell hasn't reached double figures in any statistical category since he posted his first career triple-double back on Feb. 12 in a win over the Knicks. During this recent 10-game stretch, McConnell has seen more than 24 minutes just once. Moreover, he is averaging just 21.5 minutes through the first five games of March. With that being said, he could be a sneaky cheap option in daily leagues for upcoming matchups against uptempo opponents like the Nets (twice in the next week), Pacers, and Knicks.