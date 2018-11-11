76ers' T.J. McConnell: Scores season-high 16 points in Saturday's loss
McConnell finished with 16 points (7-8 FG, 2-2 FT), seven assists, three rebounds, one steal, and one block in 34 minutes during Saturday's 112-106 overtime loss to the Grizzlies.
McConnell filled in admirably, scoring a season high point total despite being a healthy scratch in three of the last five games and earning a combined 10 minutes in the two recent appearances. However, his return to prominence could be short-lived given the team's acquisition of Jimmy Butler.
