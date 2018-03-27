76ers' T.J. McConnell: Scores three points in Monday's win

McConnell totaled three points (1-2 FG, 1-2 FT), two assists, two steals, and one rebound in 13 minutes during Monday's 123-104 win over the Nuggets.

McConnell moved to more of an off-ball role with Markelle Fultz (shoulder) making his return to the lineup. Fultz finished with 10 points, eight dimes, and four boards in 14 minutes, which likely means McConnell will continue to trend in the same downward direction that he's been spiraling this month. With that being said, Wednesday's matchup with the lowly Knicks could provide him with a decent chance to make some noise, as McConnell cruised to his first triple-double versus the same club back in February.