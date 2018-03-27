76ers' T.J. McConnell: Scores three points in Monday's win
McConnell totaled three points (1-2 FG, 1-2 FT), two assists, two steals, and one rebound in 13 minutes during Monday's 123-104 win over the Nuggets.
McConnell moved to more of an off-ball role with Markelle Fultz (shoulder) making his return to the lineup. Fultz finished with 10 points, eight dimes, and four boards in 14 minutes, which likely means McConnell will continue to trend in the same downward direction that he's been spiraling this month. With that being said, Wednesday's matchup with the lowly Knicks could provide him with a decent chance to make some noise, as McConnell cruised to his first triple-double versus the same club back in February.
More News
-
76ers' T.J. McConnell: Fills out stat sheet in Sunday's win•
-
76ers' T.J. McConnell: Scores four points in Thursday's loss•
-
76ers' T.J. McConnell: Delivers triple-double in Monday's win•
-
76ers' T.J. McConnell: Leads second unit in scoring Saturday•
-
76ers' T.J. McConnell: Not on Friday's injury report•
-
76ers' T.J. McConnell: Will not play Wednesday vs. Chicago•
-
Week 24 Waiver Wire Targets
With Stephen Curry out for the rest of the regular season, you've gotta find a replacement....
-
Injury analysis: Wounded Warriors
With the season wrapping up, Fantasy owners will have to play the last few weeks without Stephen...
-
Handling the tank-a-thon
When teams turn the keys over to the young guys, Fantasy players can benefit. We take a took...
-
Week 23 Waiver Wire
Roughly half the NBA’s teams are locked into their final positions in the standings. Alex Rikleen...
-
Fantasy Hoops Stock Watch
Who is moving up? Who is struggling? We take a look at the last few weeks of NBA action.
-
Playoff schedule analysis
We take a look at the schedule for every team on the bubble of the playoff picture down the...