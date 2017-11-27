76ers' T.J. McConnell: Shifting back to bench role Monday

McConnell will return to a bench role for Monday's game against the Cavaliers.

With Ben Simmons (elbow) sitting out Saturday against the Magic, McConnell picked up the start and was extremely impressive with 15 points, seven rebounds, 13 assists, three steals and one block across 37 minutes. While McConnell likely earned a few more minutes in the regular rotation with the solid effort, the return of Simmons still sends him back to the bench and means a fairly significant drop from the 37 minutes he logged Saturday.