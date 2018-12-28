76ers' T.J. McConnell: Spearheads second unit

McConnell registered 10 points (5-7 FG, 0-1 3Pt), seven assists and two rebounds across 23 minutes in the 76ers' 114-97 win over the Jazz on Thursday.

As has often been the case this season, McConnell paced the Sixers second unit in both scoring and assists. The productive point guard now has three consecutive seven-assist efforts, while his scoring total was his first double-digit point tally since Dec. 12. McConnell has also shot at least 50 percent in three of his past four games, although his fluctuating offensive usage does sometimes wreak havoc with his consistency.