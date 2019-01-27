76ers' T.J. McConnell: Starting Saturday
McConnell will start Saturday against the Nuggets, Keith Pompey of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.
With Joel Embiid (rest), Jimmy Butler (wrist) and Wilson Chandler (hamstring) out, coach Brett Brown will opt to insert T.J. McConnell into the lineup and go small. It marks McConnell's first start of the season. When seeing at least 24 minutes, he averages 8.8 points, 5.1 assists, 2.8 rebounds and 1.4 steals.
