76ers' T.J. McConnell: Starting Wednesday

McConnell will start Wednesday's contest against the Bulls, Paul Hudrick of NBCS Philadelphia reports.

The Sixers are resting most of their key players, prompting McConnell to draw the start. In two previous starts this season, he's averaged 3.5 points, 4.5 rebounds and 4.0 assists in 28.0 minutes.

More News
Our Latest Stories
  • troy-brown-jr-1400.jpg

    NBA Rookie Watch

    Nearing the end of the season, Nick Whalen checks in on the first-year players impacting the...

  • kentavious-caldwell-pope-1400.jpg

    Week 25 Waiver Wire

    Here's who you need to add for this week and even next season as we wrap the Fantasy playoff...

  • d-j-augustin-and-larry-nance-jr-1400.jpg

    Week 25 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em

    Who can help you in this Fantasy crunch time? The schedule is more even than usual in the last...