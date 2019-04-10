76ers' T.J. McConnell: Starting Wednesday
McConnell will start Wednesday's contest against the Bulls, Paul Hudrick of NBCS Philadelphia reports.
The Sixers are resting most of their key players, prompting McConnell to draw the start. In two previous starts this season, he's averaged 3.5 points, 4.5 rebounds and 4.0 assists in 28.0 minutes.
