76ers' T.J. McConnell: Stuffs stat sheet off bench

McConnell poured in 11 points (4-6 FG, 3-4 FT) and added three assists, two rebounds, four steals and a block across 28 minutes in the 76ers' 119-113 win over the Clippers on Tuesday.

McConnell's well-rounded efforts off the bench were key to the Sixers holding on for the tough road win. The versatile reserve guard now has three straight double-digit scoring efforts, shooting between Tuesday's 66.7 percent and 85.7 percent in those contests. McConnell continues to be a viable asset in deeper season-long formats and as a DFS punt play by virtue of his ability to check off every box on the stat sheet, and he's also greatly aiding his cause this season by shooting a career-best 56.4 percent across his first 32 games.