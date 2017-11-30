76ers' T.J. McConnell: Suffers shoulder contusion Wednesday

McConnell suffered a left shoulder contusion and won't return to Wednesday's game against the Wizards, Jessica Camerato of NBC Sports Philadelphia reports.

Considering it's just listed as a bruise, McConnell doesn't appear to be looking at an extended absence, though he'll remain out for the rest of Wednesday's contest as a precaution. Look for McConnell to undergo additional tests following the game just to be sure and at this point, he can be considered highly questionable for Thursday's matchup with the Celtics.