76ers' T.J. McConnell: Suffers shoulder contusion Wednesday
McConnell suffered a left shoulder contusion and won't return to Wednesday's game against the Wizards, Jessica Camerato of NBC Sports Philadelphia reports.
Considering it's just listed as a bruise, McConnell doesn't appear to be looking at an extended absence, though he'll remain out for the rest of Wednesday's contest as a precaution. Look for McConnell to undergo additional tests following the game just to be sure and at this point, he can be considered highly questionable for Thursday's matchup with the Celtics.
