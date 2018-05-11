76ers' T.J. McConnell: To have team option exercised
McConnell will have his $1.6 million team option exercised for the 2018-19 campaign, Derek Bodner of The Athletic Philadelphia reports.
This is a no-brainer for the 76ers, as McConnell played a significant role on the team last season and will be back at a bargain price. He played reserve point guard to Ben Simmons, averaging 6.3 points, 4.0 assists, 3.0 rebounds and 1.2 steals in 22.4 minutes while shooting 49.9 percent from the field and 43.5 percent from deep. He'll presumably play the same role next season.
