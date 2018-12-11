76ers' T.J. McConnell: Totals 14 points Monday
McConnell delivered 14 points (5-10 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 2-2 FT), six assists, four rebounds and two steals across 28 minutes in Monday's 116-102 win over the Pistons.
Monday night was McConnell's fifth game of the year eclipsing the double-digit point threshold, in large part due to his two three-pointers in the game, which matches his total from all season. While he doesn't shoot very much three-pointers, McConnell has seen a recent uptick in minutes, averaging 25 minutes over the last six games, and could be in line to take more shots.
