76ers' T.J. McConnell: Unlikely to play Thursday
Coach Brett Brown said he doesn't expect McConnell (shoulder) to play Thursday against the Celtics, Jessica Camerato of NBC Sports Philadelphia reports.
McConnell exited Wednesday's game against the Wizards with a shoulder injury. While X-rays confirmed he was simply dealing with a bruise, the Sixers are heading into the second night of a back-to-back set, leaving his status for Thursday's game against the Celtics in doubt. He'll likely be reevaluated prior to Thursday's game, but if he's ultimately unable to play, Jerryd Bayless and Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot would likely see some increased run in the backcourt.
