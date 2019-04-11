76ers' T.J. McConnell: Well-rounded stat line in win
McConnell totaled 18 points (9-10 FG), six assists, two rebounds and a block across 23 minutes in the 76ers' win over the Bulls on Wednesday.
McConnell produced a well-rounded line on Wednesday, drawing a spot start with the 76ers resting starters having already locked up the third seed in the Eastern Conference. It was a big night for McConnell but one that won't be replicated unless Ben Simmons is forced to miss time.
