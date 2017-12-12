76ers' T.J. McConnell: Will be game-time call Tuesday

McConnell (shoulder) will be a game-time decision for Tuesday's game against the Timberwolves, Keith Pompey of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.

McConnell has been sidelined for five of the past six games while nursing a sprained AC joint in his left shoulder. He was considered probable prior to shootaround, but apparently experienced some discomfort and has now been downgraded to a game-time call. If he's held out, Jerryd Bayless would probably absorb a significant chunk of his minutes.