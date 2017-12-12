76ers' T.J. McConnell: Will be game-time call Tuesday
McConnell (shoulder) will be a game-time decision for Tuesday's game against the Timberwolves, Keith Pompey of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.
McConnell has been sidelined for five of the past six games while nursing a sprained AC joint in his left shoulder. He was considered probable prior to shootaround, but apparently experienced some discomfort and has now been downgraded to a game-time call. If he's held out, Jerryd Bayless would probably absorb a significant chunk of his minutes.
More News
-
76ers' T.J. McConnell: Expected back Tuesday vs. Timberwolves•
-
76ers' T.J. McConnell: Will sit out against Pelicans•
-
76ers' T.J. McConnell: Out Saturday•
-
76ers' T.J. McConnell: Will play Thursday•
-
76ers' T.J. McConnell: Questionable for Thursday•
-
76ers' T.J. McConnell: Aiming to return Thursday•
-
Waiver Wire: Week 9 targets
The schedule again bears watching even if it is more even, and Alex Rikleen helps you zero...
-
Injury updates: Booker, Davis ailing
We've got expert analysis on the biggest injuries from around the league.
-
Fantasy Basketball Stock Watch
The Jazz have dealt with a ton of injuries, but contributions from unexpected players have...
-
Waiver Wire: Beware the schedule
Five NBA teams only play twice in Week 8, and that could prove to be even more important in...
-
Top Stash Candidates
Got an extra bench spot? You'll want to check this out to see who you should be stashing.
-
Catching up with the rookies
This could be one of the best rookie classes in years. We catch up with the talented youngsters...