76ers' T.J. McConnell: Will not play Wednesday vs. Chicago
McConnell has been ruled out for Wednesday's game against the Bulls for personal reasons, Derek Bodner of The Athletic Philadelphia reports.
McConnell will be away to attend his father-in-law's funeral, and it's unclear at this time whether he'll miss Friday's game in San Antonio as well. With Jerryd Bayless (wrist) still questionable to play Wednesday, newly-signed Larry Drew II could get some minutes in his first day of a 10-day contract. Otherwise, Ben Simmons should be in store for a heavy dose of playing time against Chicago on Wednesday.
