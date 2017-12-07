76ers' T.J. McConnell: Will play Thursday

McConnell (shoulder) is available for Thursday's game against the Lakers, Tom Moore of the Bucks County Courier Times reports.

Despite being limited in basketball activities Wednesday, McConnell has been cleared to play Thursday. Jerryd Bayless is a candidate to see his minutes reduced as a result, though is still drawing a start. It's possible McConnell plays limited minutes, so deploying him in DFS certainly carries some risk.

