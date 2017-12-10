76ers' T.J. McConnell: Will sit out against Pelicans

McConnell (shoulder) won't play Sunday against New Orleans, Keith Pompey of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.

McConnell has been battling a shoulder injury the past five games. He played Thursday for 18 minutes but couldn't make an appearance Saturday against Cleveland. Jerryd Bayless will likely see a slight increase in playing time during McConnell's absence.

