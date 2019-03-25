76ers' T.J. McConnell: Will start at point guard

McConnel is starting Monday's game against Orlando, Keith Pompey of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.

Ben Simmons has been ruled out with a stomach bug, so McConnell will draw the start at point guard. He's entered the starting lineup only one other time this season, scoring five points over 27 minutes Jan. 26 against Denver.

