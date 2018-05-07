76ers' T.J. McConnell: Will start Game 4

McConnell will enter the starting five for Game 4 against the Celtics on Monday.

McConnell is set to make his first start of the 2018 playoffs, as the Sixers appear to be going with a smaller lineup featuring McConnell, Ben Simmons and J.J. Redick at the top three spots. McConnell has averaged just 9.6 minutes throughout the playoffs thus far, so he'll see a significant uptick in playing time and makes for an intriguing value play for Monday's DFS slate. In the corresponding move, Robert Covington will head to a bench role.