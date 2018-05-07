76ers' T.J. McConnell: Will start Game 4
McConnell will enter the starting five for Game 4 against the Celtics on Monday.
McConnell is set to make his first start of the 2018 playoffs, as the Sixers appear to be going with a smaller lineup featuring McConnell, Ben Simmons and J.J. Redick at the top three spots. McConnell has averaged just 9.6 minutes throughout the playoffs thus far, so he'll see a significant uptick in playing time and makes for an intriguing value play for Monday's DFS slate. In the corresponding move, Robert Covington will head to a bench role.
More News
-
76ers' T.J. McConnell: Full line in Wednesday's win•
-
76ers' T.J. McConnell: Fails to score in win•
-
76ers' T.J. McConnell: Scores three points in Monday's win•
-
76ers' T.J. McConnell: Fills out stat sheet in Sunday's win•
-
76ers' T.J. McConnell: Scores four points in Thursday's loss•
-
76ers' T.J. McConnell: Delivers triple-double in Monday's win•
-
Final week hoops strategies
Trying to figure out who can deliver for Fantasy owners in the final week of the season? Jeff...
-
Hoops surprises -- good & bad
We look at the biggest surprises of the Fantasy Hoops season, and the likely impact on their...
-
Championship week waiver wire
Looking for someone who can take you to a championship in the final week? Check out the top...
-
Five biggest disappointments
Where did your Fantasy Hoops season go wrong? Juan Blanco nominates five suspects, starting...
-
End of Season Fantasy Awards
Who has done the most to help deliver in Fantasy Hoops? Mike Barner presents his four awards...
-
Week 24 Waiver Wire Targets
With Stephen Curry out for the rest of the regular season, you've gotta find a replacement....