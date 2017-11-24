76ers' T.J. McConnell: Will start in Ben Simmons' absence
McConnell will draw the start at point guard for Saturday's game against the Magic with Ben Simmons (elbow) sidelined, Sarah Todd of Philly.com reports.
McConnell has been a significant part of the 76ers' rotation this season, posting 6.5 points, 5.3 assists, 3.3 rebounds and 1.2 steals across 23.9 minutes per game. He'll likely garner more minutes and have the ball in his hands more often with Simmons sidelined, making him a quality fantasy option. Simmons is set to be re-evaluated Sunday, at which time we will learn more about McConnell's fantasy value past Saturday.
More News
-
76ers' T.J. McConnell: Scores 15 points Saturday•
-
76ers' T.J. McConnell: Dishes nine assists, swipes six steals•
-
76ers' T.J. McConnell: Makes only one field goal•
-
76ers' T.J. McConnell: Records double-double Saturday•
-
76ers' T.J. McConnell: Returns to action Thursday•
-
76ers' T.J. McConnell: Injures ankle, available to return Thursday•
-
Injury updates: Russell, Millsap go down
We've got expert analysis on the biggest injuries from around the league.
-
Fantasy Basketball Stock Watch
Injuries derailed the start of his Rockets' career, but Chris Paul is back on the right track...
-
Waiver Wire: Chalmers, Crabbe
As is often the case, injuries open doors for players -- and for Fantasy players. That is the...
-
Statistical Trend Watch
Dive into some of the most interesting trends of the Fantasy basketball season so far.
-
Week 6 Projections and Schedule
Check out the top players for the upcoming week, as well as the schedule for each team.
-
Keeper league advice
If you've got an eye on the future, we've got the advice you need. Here are our tips for approaching...