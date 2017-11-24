76ers' T.J. McConnell: Will start in Ben Simmons' absence

McConnell will draw the start at point guard for Saturday's game against the Magic with Ben Simmons (elbow) sidelined, Sarah Todd of Philly.com reports.

McConnell has been a significant part of the 76ers' rotation this season, posting 6.5 points, 5.3 assists, 3.3 rebounds and 1.2 steals across 23.9 minutes per game. He'll likely garner more minutes and have the ball in his hands more often with Simmons sidelined, making him a quality fantasy option. Simmons is set to be re-evaluated Sunday, at which time we will learn more about McConnell's fantasy value past Saturday.