76ers' T.J. McConnell: X-ray on shoulder comes back negative
An X-ray on McConnell's left shoulder came back negative, Keith Pompey of the Philadelphia Inquirer reports.
McConnell was forced from Wednesday's game against the Wizards with a shoulder injury, which has now been confirmed to just be a bruise following a negative X-ray. That said, the Sixers are heading into the second night of a back-to-back set on Thursday against the Celtics, so it seems very realistic that McConnell is eventually held out of that contest. For now, he can be considered questionable, though if he sits out, guys like Jerryd Bayless and Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot would likely pick up more minutes in the backcourt.
More News
-
76ers' T.J. McConnell: Suffers shoulder contusion Wednesday•
-
76ers' T.J. McConnell: Shifting back to bench role Monday•
-
76ers' T.J. McConnell: Nears triple-double in start•
-
76ers' T.J. McConnell: Will start in Ben Simmons' absence•
-
76ers' T.J. McConnell: Scores 15 points Saturday•
-
76ers' T.J. McConnell: Dishes nine assists, swipes six steals•
-
Catching up with the rookies
This could be one of the best rookie classes in years. We catch up with the talented youngsters...
-
Waiver targets: Follow the injuries
Injuries to Patrick Beverley and John Wall create chances for Milos Teodosic and Tim Frazier,...
-
Injury updates: Russell, Millsap go down
We've got expert analysis on the biggest injuries from around the league.
-
Fantasy Basketball Stock Watch
Injuries derailed the start of his Rockets' career, but Chris Paul is back on the right track...
-
Waiver Wire: Chalmers, Crabbe
As is often the case, injuries open doors for players -- and for Fantasy players. That is the...
-
Statistical Trend Watch
Dive into some of the most interesting trends of the Fantasy basketball season so far.