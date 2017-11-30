76ers' T.J. McConnell: X-ray on shoulder comes back negative

An X-ray on McConnell's left shoulder came back negative, Keith Pompey of the Philadelphia Inquirer reports.

McConnell was forced from Wednesday's game against the Wizards with a shoulder injury, which has now been confirmed to just be a bruise following a negative X-ray. That said, the Sixers are heading into the second night of a back-to-back set on Thursday against the Celtics, so it seems very realistic that McConnell is eventually held out of that contest. For now, he can be considered questionable, though if he sits out, guys like Jerryd Bayless and Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot would likely pick up more minutes in the backcourt.