Smith signed a two-way contract with the 76ers on Thursday, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports.

Smith elected to leave the collegiate ranks following a pair of productive seasons at NC State, where he averaged 17.1 points, 3.8 rebounds, 3.1 assists and 1.4 steals in 32.7 minutes per game. He wasn't selected during Thursday's draft but will have a chance to compete for a role with the 76ers as a two-way player.