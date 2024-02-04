Smith contributed 17 points (6-7 FG, 5-6 3Pt, 0-1 FT) and one assist across nine minutes during Saturday's 136-121 loss to Brooklyn.

Smith led all 76ers in threes made en route to ending second on the team in scoring in his best offensive showing of the year despite playing a team-low minute total in a losing effort. Before Saturday's breakout performance, Smith had connected on two or more threes along with five or more points in just one game this year. Prior to the 17-point outing, Smith had averaged 2.2 points and 1.2 assists over five contests.