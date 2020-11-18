Ferguson was traded to the 76ers on Wednesday, along with Danny Green, in exchange for Al Horford, a 2025 first-round pick and a second-round pick, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.

Ferguson looks to be a throw-in in the deal, but he may be landing in a better basketball situation as the Thunder continue to stockpile draft picks and young players. A first-rounder in 2017, Ferguson hasn't shown a ton of promise yet, but he's just 22 years old as he heads into his fourth NBA season. In 2019-20, Ferguson averaged 3.9 points, 1.3 rebounds and 0.9 assists in 22.4 minutes per game.