Ferguson (COVID-19 health and safety protocols) played three minutes in Thursday's 125-108 win over the Heat, recording a turnover and no other statistics.

Ferguson was available to play for the first time in four games after he left the team to tend to a personal matter before being forced to quarantine in what was likely a precautionary measure. The fourth-year wing didn't see the court until the final 2:34 of the blowout win, a clear indication that Ferguson won't be a part of head coach Doc Rivers' regular rotation.