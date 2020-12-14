Ferguson is questionable for Tuesday's preseason game against the Celtics due to a left ankle sprain, Justin Grasso of SI.com reports.
The 22-year-old was acquired from the Thunder in mid-November but may not be available for the preseason opener due to the ankle sprain. Ferguson averaged 3.9 points and 1.3 rebounds in 22.4 minutes for Oklahoma City last season.
