Ferguson is out for Thursday's game against the Nets for personal reasons, Keith Pompey of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.
Ferguson has played only 15 total minutes across three appearances this season, so his absence shouldn't affect coach Doc Rivers' rotation.
More News
-
76ers' Terrance Ferguson: Managing ankle sprain•
-
76ers' Terrance Ferguson: Dealt to Philly in Horford deal•
-
Thunder's Terrance Ferguson: Coming off bench•
-
Thunder's Terrance Ferguson: Starting in finale•
-
Thunder's Terrance Ferguson: Cleared to play•
-
Thunder's Terrance Ferguson: Upgraded to questionable•