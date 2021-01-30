Ferguson is out Sunday against the Pacers due to health and safety protocols.
Ferguson was listed as out due to a personal reason Friday, but this time it's due to COVID-19 protocols. Either way, he isn't a significant part of the 76ers' rotation, so his absence shouldn't alter much, if anything.
