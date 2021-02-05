site: fantasynews | arena: nba | pageType: stories |
76ers' Terrance Ferguson: Remains out Saturday
Ferguson (COVID-19 protocols) won't play Saturday against the Nets.
Ferguson will miss yet another game due to the league's health and safety protocols. It's not yet clear when he could return.
