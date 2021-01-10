Ferguson (COVID-19) will not play in Monday's game against the Hawks, Kyle Neubeck of Philly Voice reports.
Ferguson is one of several players sidelined due to the league's health and safety protocols, and it's very much unclear when he'll be allowed to return to play.
