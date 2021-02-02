Ferguson (COVID-19 protocols) has been ruled out for Wednesday's game at Charlotte.
The 22-year-old will continue to be unavailable for the Sixers due to the NBA's health and safety protocols. It's unclear when Ferguson is expected to rejoin the team.
