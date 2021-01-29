Ferguson (personal) is listed as out for Friday's game against the Timberwolves.
Ferguson didn't play during Wednesday's loss to the Lakers, and it's now been disclosed that he'll miss a second straight game for personal reasons. He's only appeared in three games through the month of January.
More News
-
76ers' Terrance Ferguson: Makes first appearance since Jan. 4•
-
76ers' Terrance Ferguson: Available Thursday•
-
76ers' Terrance Ferguson: Should return Thursday•
-
76ers' Terrance Ferguson: Out due to health protocols•
-
76ers' Terrance Ferguson: Ruled out Monday•
-
76ers' Terrance Ferguson: Remains out Saturday•