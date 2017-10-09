Play

76ers' Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot: Available to play Monday

Luwawu-Cabarrot will be available Monday against the Celtics, Jessica Camerato of NBC Sports Philadelphia reports.

Luwawu-Cabarrot took part in a full practice Sunday, and Monday will mark his preseason debut after a bout with tendinitis in his right knee. The 22-year-old will likely face a minutes restriction as he's eased back into game action.

