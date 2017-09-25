76ers' Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot: Battling tendinitis in knee
Luwawu-Cabarrot is battling tendinitis in his knee, Keith Pompey of the Philadelphia Inquirer reports.
Luwawu-Cabarrot's health issues date back to mid-summer, when he was held out of EuroBasket due to an undisclosed knee injury. While tendinitis isn't overly serious in the grand scheme, the fact that he's still affected by the ailment nearly two months later is a bit of a concern, and Pompey reports that the second-year wing will likely have limitations when camp opens. While he's unlikely to be a significant fantasy contributor this season, Luwawu-Cabarrot's status is something to monitor throughout the exhibition season.
