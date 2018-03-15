76ers' Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot: Cleared to play Thursday

Luwawu-Cabarrot (knee) is available for Thursday's contest against the Knicks, Keith Pompey of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.

Luwawu-Cabarrot was originally questionable for the contest with some tendinitis in his knee, but has ultimately been cleared to play. That said, he hasn't seen double-digit minutes since Feb. 9, so his availability shouldn't affect too much.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories