76ers' Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot: Cleared to play Thursday
Luwawu-Cabarrot (knee) is available for Thursday's contest against the Knicks, Keith Pompey of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.
Luwawu-Cabarrot was originally questionable for the contest with some tendinitis in his knee, but has ultimately been cleared to play. That said, he hasn't seen double-digit minutes since Feb. 9, so his availability shouldn't affect too much.
