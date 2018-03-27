76ers' Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot: Doesn't play Monday
Luwawu-Cabarrot (knee) did not play during Monday's 123-104 victory over the Nuggets.
Word didn't emerge on Luwawu-Cabarrot's status prior to tipoff, and he ended up not seeing the floor. He should be considered questionable for Wednesday's contest against the Knicks.
