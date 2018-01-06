76ers' Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot: Drops 13 points Friday
Luwawu-Cabarrot scored 13 points (5-8 FG, 3-4 3Pt) while adding four assists and two rebounds across 18 minutes in Friday's 114-78 victory over the Pistons.
Luwawu-Cabarrot saw his most predominantly because of game flow, but he made the most of his chances, shooting 75 percent from beyond the arc. He should not be rostered at this time because of his lack of playing time on a team with a ton of young talent.
More News
-
76ers' Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot: Starting at small forward Sunday•
-
76ers' Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot: Leads bench in scoring•
-
76ers' Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot: Available to play Monday•
-
76ers' Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot: Listed as probable for Monday•
-
76ers' Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot: Out Wednesday and Friday•
-
76ers' Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot: Remains limited Monday•
-
Injury updates: Harden hamstrung
We've got expert analysis on the biggest injuries from around the league.
-
Fantasy Basketball Stock Watch
You've been waiting a long time for them, and Isaiah Thomas and Blake Griffin are back and...
-
Top Waiver-Wire Targets
He’s got plenty of potential, and now Marquese Chriss is starting to find a role. He’s worth...
-
Fantasy basketball rankings: Start Lee
Advanced computer model that has out-performed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Buy or sell: Keep Kanter, Embiid?
Got a glut in your frontcourt? We take a look at four big men who you might want to consider...
-
Top Waiver-Wire Targets
With injuries to starters, Ish Smith and Bismack Biyombo have a big opportunity to contribute...