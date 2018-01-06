76ers' Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot: Drops 13 points Friday

Luwawu-Cabarrot scored 13 points (5-8 FG, 3-4 3Pt) while adding four assists and two rebounds across 18 minutes in Friday's 114-78 victory over the Pistons.

Luwawu-Cabarrot saw his most predominantly because of game flow, but he made the most of his chances, shooting 75 percent from beyond the arc. He should not be rostered at this time because of his lack of playing time on a team with a ton of young talent.