76ers' Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot: Drops in six treys versus Grizzlies

Luwawu-Cabarrot scored 20 points (6-9 FG, 6-8 3Pt, 2-2 FT) to go along with two assists and one block across 30 minutes during Monday's 105-101 loss to the Grizzles.

Luwawu-Cabarrot did virtually all of his damage from long range, dropping in a career-high six treys as he reached 20 points for the first time this season. He was inserted into the starting lineup Saturday due to injuries in the team's backcourt ranks and has responded with 36 points on 61 percent shooting from the field. Luwawu-Cabarrot appears set to contribute competently for the duration of his run with the first unit, however long or short it may be.