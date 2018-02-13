76ers' Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot: Grabs one board in Monday's win

Luwawu-Cabarrot had zero points (0-1 FG, 0-1 3Pt) and one rebound in seven minutes during Monday's 108-92 win over the Knicks.

Luwawu-Cabarrot has been a healthy scratch in three of the last four games, the lone exception being last Friday's dud (six points on two-of-12 from the field) in a blowout win over the Pelicans. Luwawu-Cabarrot isn't likely to see his role increased going forward this season either, as the 76ers recently signed veteran sharpshooter Marco Belinelli, who could make his debut on Wednesday versus the Heat.