76ers' Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot: Heading back to bench Wednesday

Luwawu-Cabarrot will come off the bench for Wednesday's contest against the Nets, Jessica Camerato of NBC Sports Philadelphia reports.

With J.J. Redick (leg) and Jerryd Bayless (wrist) set to make their returns Wednesday -- Redick re-joining the starting five -- Luwawu-Cabarrot will seemingly regress back into his usual bench role. In 36 games coming off the bench this season, he's averaged just 5.8 points, 1.6 rebounds and 1.0 assist across 15.1 minutes.